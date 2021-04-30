Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Issues Earnings Results

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.62) EPS.

Shares of ALNY traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.64. 430,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,900. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $178.41. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.67.

Several brokerages have commented on ALNY. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.75.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $374,147.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

