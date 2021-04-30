Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $38.18 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.0% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $38,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,471.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,218.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3,199.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,256.38 and a one year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.98 by $5.81. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,940.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,947.54.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

