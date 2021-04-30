Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lowered by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 536 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.4% of New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,550,863,000 after purchasing an additional 46,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,583,766,000 after acquiring an additional 66,564 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,059,434,000 after acquiring an additional 73,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,886,654,000 after acquiring an additional 106,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,396,316,000 after acquiring an additional 152,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,479.79.

GOOG stock opened at $2,408.92 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,299.00 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,173.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1,911.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total value of $157,040.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

