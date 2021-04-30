Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $21.48 Per Share

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $21.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $14.03. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $18.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $24.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $93.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $27.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $26.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $23.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $30.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $110.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $142.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $182.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $238.21 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,450.20.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,392.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,161.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,902.55. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,296.01 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

