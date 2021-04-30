Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $17.27 Per Share

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $17.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $14.12. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $18.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $22.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $84.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $84.42 EPS.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,450.20.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,392.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,161.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,902.55. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,296.01 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

