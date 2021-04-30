alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) PT Set at €14.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) received a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.98% from the stock’s previous close.

AOX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.80 ($19.76) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €15.77 ($18.55).

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

AOX stock opened at €14.89 ($17.52) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68. alstria office REIT has a one year low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a one year high of €15.24 ($17.93). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €14.22 and its 200-day moving average price is €13.73.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.