Altabancorp (ALTA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

4/29/2021 – Altabancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Altabancorp is the bank holding company for Altabank(TM), a full-service bank. It provides loans, deposit and cash management services to businesses and individuals principally in Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. Altabancorp is based in AMERICAN FORK, Utah. “

4/27/2021 – Altabancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Altabancorp is the bank holding company for Altabank(TM), a full-service bank. It provides loans, deposit and cash management services to businesses and individuals principally in Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. Altabancorp is based in AMERICAN FORK, Utah. “

4/16/2021 – Altabancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Altabancorp is the bank holding company for Altabank(TM), a full-service bank. It provides loans, deposit and cash management services to businesses and individuals principally in Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. Altabancorp is based in AMERICAN FORK, Utah. “

4/14/2021 – Altabancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Altabancorp is the bank holding company for Altabank(TM), a full-service bank. It provides loans, deposit and cash management services to businesses and individuals principally in Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. Altabancorp is based in AMERICAN FORK, Utah. “

4/6/2021 – Altabancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Altabancorp is the bank holding company for Altabank(TM), a full-service bank. It provides loans, deposit and cash management services to businesses and individuals principally in Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. Altabancorp is based in AMERICAN FORK, Utah. “

Shares of NASDAQ ALTA opened at $42.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.21. The firm has a market cap of $797.97 million, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.99. Altabancorp has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $44.67.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altabancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Altabancorp during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Altabancorp by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

