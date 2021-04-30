AltaGas Ltd. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of AltaGas in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.70. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALA. ATB Capital upped their price target on AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. CSFB upped their target price on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AltaGas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.00.

Shares of AltaGas stock opened at C$22.38 on Wednesday. AltaGas has a one year low of C$14.55 and a one year high of C$22.75. The company has a market cap of C$6.26 billion and a PE ratio of 12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 55.39%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

