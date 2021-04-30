Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Sells $337,250.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $337,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brett R. Chouinard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.00. 15,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,562. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.70. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.28 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $133.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.54 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ALTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

