Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Short Interest Down 43.6% in April

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the March 31st total of 9,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Altisource Asset Management at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Shares of AAMC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.23. The company had a trading volume of 23,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,472. The company has a market cap of $35.29 million, a P/E ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 0.64. Altisource Asset Management has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $31.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.94.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.04 million during the quarter.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.