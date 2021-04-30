Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Trading Down 4.5%

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) shares dropped 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.56. Approximately 3,055,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 4,048,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

ALTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alto Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.52.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $168.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million.

In other news, Director William L. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $119,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,521 shares in the company, valued at $953,935.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James R. Sneed sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 174,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,356.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

