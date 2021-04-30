Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC traded down $4.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.01. The company had a trading volume of 430,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIMC. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

In other news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $145,367.14. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

