AM Investment Strategies LLC Acquires 852 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,631,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,984 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $237,525,000 after acquiring an additional 540,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $325.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.21 and a twelve month high of $328.83. The stock has a market cap of $349.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $305.62 and its 200 day moving average is $281.01.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

