AM Investment Strategies LLC Has $7.63 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AM Investment Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.1% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,479.79.

GOOG opened at $2,429.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,173.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,911.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,299.00 and a 12-month high of $2,452.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

