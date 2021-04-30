Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $71.49

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.49 and traded as low as $69.97. Amadeus IT Group shares last traded at $71.00, with a volume of 33,921 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMADY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays cut Amadeus IT Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Erste Group raised Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Amadeus IT Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.30. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $565.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.20 million. Amadeus IT Group had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amadeus IT Group, S.A. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.