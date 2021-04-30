Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,598 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,471.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,218.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,199.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,256.38 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.98 by $5.81. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,947.54.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

