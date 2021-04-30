Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $4,200.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their prior target price of $4,000.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.48% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q1 2021 earnings at $9.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $14.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $46.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $66.21 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,049.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,545.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,218.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,199.35. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,256.38 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 103.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

