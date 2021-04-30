Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given “Buy” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,049.88.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,545.01 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,256.38 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,218.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,199.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

