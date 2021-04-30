Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $3.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,467.42. 6,999,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,642,387. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.32, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,218.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,199.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,256.38 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amazon.com stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 192 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,200.00 target price (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,072.33.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

