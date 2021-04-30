Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $4,400.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,049.88.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,471.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.65, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,218.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3,199.35. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,256.38 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 497 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV now owns 365 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

