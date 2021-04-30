Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $4,500.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,940.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 price target (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,056.13.

AMZN traded up $69.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,540.89. 151,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,602,325. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 103.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,218.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3,199.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,256.38 and a one year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

