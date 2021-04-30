Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $4,000.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,860.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,064.16.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $38.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,509.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 103.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,256.38 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,218.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,199.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 35,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $109,305,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.7% during the first quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,473,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd now owns 2,109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

