Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $4,000.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,064.16.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $43.02 on Friday, hitting $3,514.33. The stock had a trading volume of 213,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,325. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,256.38 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,218.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,199.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

