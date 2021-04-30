Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $4,125.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMZN. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,200.00 price target (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,049.88.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,545.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,218.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,199.35. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,256.38 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

