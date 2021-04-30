Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $4,000.00 at Truist

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s current price.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,072.33.

AMZN traded up $35.27 on Friday, hitting $3,506.58. 252,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,602,325. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,218.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3,199.35. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,256.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,009 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $49,533,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 35,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $109,305,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.7% during the first quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,473,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ennismore Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 73.9% during the first quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd now owns 2,109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

