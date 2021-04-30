Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $4,150.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective (up previously from $3,903.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,064.16.

AMZN stock traded up $38.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,509.62. 181,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,602,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,218.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3,199.35. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,256.38 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

