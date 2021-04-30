Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $4,150.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.25% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective (up previously from $3,903.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,064.16.
AMZN stock traded up $38.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,509.62. 181,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,602,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,218.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3,199.35. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,256.38 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.
In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
