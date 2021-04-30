AMC Networks (AMCX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect AMC Networks to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $780.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.56 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect AMC Networks to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMC Networks stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.35. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $83.63.

In related news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,068,165.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,740,441.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,781 shares of company stock valued at $3,547,824 over the last 90 days. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie cut AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.08.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

