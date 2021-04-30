Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Short Interest Up 89.9% in April

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a growth of 89.9% from the March 31st total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,033,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $77.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $54.68 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the third quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Amdocs during the third quarter valued at about $1,677,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 2.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 233,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the third quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.