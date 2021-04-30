Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Lifted to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) was upgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.09% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $18.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.57. The company has a market cap of $691.04 million, a P/E ratio of 302.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Amerant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $19.82.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.52%. On average, analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,260,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,633,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,832,000 after purchasing an additional 64,662 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Amerant Bancorp by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 48,203 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 183.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts.

