Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Lifted to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) was upgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.09% from the stock’s previous close.
NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $18.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.57. The company has a market cap of $691.04 million, a P/E ratio of 302.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Amerant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $19.82.
Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.52%. On average, analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amerant Bancorp Company Profile
Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts.
