Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Stock Price Up 6.2% on Strong Earnings

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) shares shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $19.37 and last traded at $19.30. 1,756 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 53,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.17.

The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amerant Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,633,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,832,000 after buying an additional 64,662 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.50 and a beta of 1.03.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts.

