American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.
AAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.
NASDAQ AAL opened at $21.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $26.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.47.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?
Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.