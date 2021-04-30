American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

AAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

NASDAQ AAL opened at $21.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $26.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.47.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.65) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.