American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,186 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.16% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $17,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,228,000 after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,855,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,099 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.92. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 136.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $36.89.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $261,969.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $6,178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.