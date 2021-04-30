American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMT stock traded up $2.65 on Friday, reaching $253.06. 38,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,077. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.46 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.83.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

