American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%.

American Tower stock traded up $4.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,599,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,834. American Tower has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.92.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

