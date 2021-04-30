American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Position Decreased by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 23,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 16.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 14.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works stock opened at $154.44 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.50 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AWK. Barclays boosted their price target on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.