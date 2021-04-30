American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMWL. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $623,016.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 695,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,522,834. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 16,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $292,518.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,185,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,355,375.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 538,325 shares of company stock valued at $9,701,702.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Satter Management CO. L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter valued at $159,599,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,204,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,393,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,958,000 after buying an additional 2,095,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,756,000 after buying an additional 1,640,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,327,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMWL stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. American Well has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.06.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Well will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

