AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%.

AMERISAFE stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.08. 131,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.66. AMERISAFE has a fifty-two week low of $53.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $78,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,767.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

