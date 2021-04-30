AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will announce sales of $1.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. AMETEK reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year sales of $4.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on AME. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.86.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,418,468.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,402.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $4,670,688. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 141,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,057,000 after purchasing an additional 16,072 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 397,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,826,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 68,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AME opened at $137.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $137.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

