Amgen Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $4.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amgen in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the medical research company will earn $4.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.08. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.23.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $234.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $3,994,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $414,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.