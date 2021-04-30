Amit Sinha Sells 7,000 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $1,319,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,045,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zscaler alerts:

On Thursday, April 15th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $1,366,680.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $1,239,770.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $1,265,390.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,487,194.03.

On Thursday, March 11th, Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $748,000.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $748,000.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $1,281,560.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $1,487,710.00.

ZS stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.65. 70,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.65 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.21. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Zscaler by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZS. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securities raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.48.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.