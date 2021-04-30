Amon (AMN) Reaches Market Cap of $5.32 Million

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Amon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Amon has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Amon has a market cap of $5.32 million and $7,309.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00066011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00071948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $447.19 or 0.00768093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00095227 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00041668 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 705,344,960 coins. The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

