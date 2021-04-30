Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP) to Release Earnings on Friday

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $87.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.10 million. On average, analysts expect Ampco-Pittsburgh to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

AP stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $128.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.