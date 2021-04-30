Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 98.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $835,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,404,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Amphenol by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,620,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $342,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,748 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Amphenol by 1,789.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,398,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,557,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $334,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $68.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.98.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 15.51%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

