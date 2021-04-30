Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 86.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 37,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 18,790 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH boosted its stake in Amphenol by 100.6% during the first quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 390,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,753,000 after buying an additional 195,757 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Amphenol by 99.5% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 440,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,068,000 after acquiring an additional 219,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.98. 6,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,872,521. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $69.62. The firm has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.98.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.51%.

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

