AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.21

Shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.21 and traded as high as $11.18. AMREP shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 20,688 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.37 and a beta of 0.66.
AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMREP had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter.
About AMREP (NYSE:AXR)
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2020, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The company owns tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes.
