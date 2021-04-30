Analysts Anticipate Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will report $1.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the highest is $1.22 billion. Brunswick posted sales of $965.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year sales of $4.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.80. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Brunswick by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,012,000 after buying an additional 39,353 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 142,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $691,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BC opened at $105.65 on Friday. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $109.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

