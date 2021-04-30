Analysts Anticipate Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $250.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to announce sales of $250.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $254.15 million and the lowest is $244.60 million. Gentherm reported sales of $228.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.45. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

THRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $72.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.20. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $35.24 and a 1 year high of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

In other Gentherm news, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $59,696.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at $894,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total transaction of $509,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,893.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,149 shares of company stock worth $4,206,617. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

