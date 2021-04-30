Analysts Anticipate GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). GFL Environmental posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 900%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.62 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on GFL. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 147,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $2,559,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,028,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 1,286.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 132,766 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,862,000. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $33.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

