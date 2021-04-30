Analysts Anticipate Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $195.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will report $195.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $195.40 million and the highest is $195.76 million. Huron Consulting Group posted sales of $222.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year sales of $854.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $844.50 million to $867.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $931.39 million, with estimates ranging from $902.60 million to $952.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Huron Consulting Group.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $198.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HURN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $975,891.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,504,050.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. S&T Bank raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. S&T Bank now owns 157,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $56.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.44. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.94, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huron Consulting Group (HURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.