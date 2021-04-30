Analysts Anticipate IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings. IVERIC bio posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.70). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

In related news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $179,428.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISEE. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 900.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $7.00. 497,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,603. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.24. The company has a market cap of $631.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.68.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

